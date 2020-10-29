Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Sign up now for EPARTRADE LIVE! Part II: Machining strategies for race engines

Sign up now for EPARTRADE LIVE! Part II: Machining strategies for race engines

Industry

Sign up now for EPARTRADE LIVE! Part II: Machining strategies for race engines

By October 29, 2020 6:58 AM

By |

After setting a new record for attendance in yesterday’s EPARTRADE LIVE! webinar, we’re bringing the speakers back by popular demand to answer more questions about machining strategies for race engines, and will also explore new subjects.

“It was a pretty amazing hour of solid information for race engine builders,” said John Kilroy, chief of content and audience development for EPARTRADE. “The topic was so popular, and there is so much to discuss, we asked Sunnen’s Bob Dolder and AERA’s Chuck Lynch to return for another session.”

Hosted by John Kilroy, Chief of Content & Audience Development, for EPARTRADE.

No charge to attend.

Presentation will be available live at 9 am PST, Wednesday, November 4.

To watch past episodes of EPARTRADE LIVE! please click on the links below:

, EPARTRADE Race Industry Week, Industry

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home