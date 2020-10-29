Sign up now for EPARTRADE LIVE! Part II: Machining strategies for race engines

After setting a new record for attendance in yesterday’s EPARTRADE LIVE! webinar, we’re bringing the speakers back by popular demand to answer more questions about machining strategies for race engines, and will also explore new subjects.

“It was a pretty amazing hour of solid information for race engine builders,” said John Kilroy, chief of content and audience development for EPARTRADE. “The topic was so popular, and there is so much to discuss, we asked Sunnen’s Bob Dolder and AERA’s Chuck Lynch to return for another session.”

Hosted by John Kilroy, Chief of Content & Audience Development, for EPARTRADE.