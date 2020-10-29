Rosenqvist joins Arrow McLaren SP for 2021

Felix Rosenqvist will join Arrow McLaren SP for the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series, the team confirmed Thursday. The 28-year-old Swede will join Mexico’s Pato O’Ward on the team, taking over the No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet driven this season by Oliver Askew.

“I can’t wait to take the next step in my career and join Arrow McLaren SP. The team has shown itself to be a consistent challenger this year and I’m looking forward to working with Pato to help take it forward,” said Rosenqvist, who joins the team after two seasons with Chip Ganassi Racing. “I want to thank Sam, Ric, Zak, and the entire team for giving me this opportunity and I’m already working to be as prepared as possible for next season. It’s going to be fun.”

Rosenqvist joins the team after spending his first two IndyCar seasons with Chip Ganassi Racing. He scored his first IndyCar win this year at Road America — ironically at the expense of his new teammate, whom he passed for the lead with just over a lap to go.

“We’ve been watching Felix since he came over to Indy Lights in 2016 and have been constantly impressed by his performance over the past two years,” said Arrow McLaren SP co-owner Sam Schmidt. “We think that he and Pato complement each other well and together we believe they will help us on our journey forward as a team.”

“It’s not very often that you get the opportunity to combine two young, established talents like Pato and Felix,” said McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown. “I think this pairing gives us a strong driver line-up and I’m excited to see what they can do together on and off the track.”

“I am looking forward to working alongside Felix. He is a driver I truly respect, in and out of the car, and I’m sure we will work well together,” said O’Ward. “I think we can learn a lot from each other to develop the strongest package possible at every race weekend together with the team.”