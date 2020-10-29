Keselowski to lead Martinsville field

Brad Keselowski will start from the pole in Sunday afternoon’s elimination race (2 p.m. ET, NBC) at Martinsville Speedway.

Keselowski earned the top spot through the performance matrix. He will be joined on the front row by Martin Truex Jr., the defending race winner at Martinsville. Truex also won at Martinsville earlier this year.

Keselowski holds down the final playoff transfer spot going into the Xfinity 500. Truex is below the cutline by 36 points.

Alex Bowman starts third and Denny Hamlin fourth. Kurt Busch starts fifth. Bowman and Busch are below the playoff cutline, with Busch in a definite must-win situation this weekend if he wants to advance.

Kevin Harvick will line up sixth, while Joey Logano starts seventh and Chase Elliott eighth. Completing the top 10 is Kyle Busch in ninth and Ryan Blaney starting 10th.

Nine-time Martinsville winner Jimmie Johnson starts 27th in his final Martinsville start. It is the second to last start of Johnson’s full-time NASCAR Cup Series career.

There are 39 drivers entered in the race.

STARTING LINE-UP