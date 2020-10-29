Byron's crew sidelined by multiple COVID cases

Multiple positive COVID-19 tests sidelined William Byron’s pit crew Wednesday night, and will do so again for this weekend’s race at Martinsville Speedway.

“Due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests, the No. 24 team’s full over-the-wall pit crew did not compete Wednesday at Texas Motor Speedway and will not compete Sunday at Martinsville Speedway,” Hendrick Motorsports said in a statement. “The status of other team personnel has not been affected. The No. 47 pit crew, which is staffed by Hendrick Motorsports, is serving as the No. 24 team’s interim pit crew.

“Hendrick Motorsports has implemented detailed procedures to protect the health of our team members and follows recommendations from the CDC, OSHA, and NCDHHS regarding the handling of positive COVID-19 tests.”

Earlier this year, both Team Penske and Stewart-Haas Racing had team members test positive for COVID-19. The unidentified Penske employee recovered without any further symptoms after quarantine. Stewart-Haas also sent home two employees who were not personnel that traveled to the racetrack.

Four NASCAR drivers revealed positive COVID-19 tests this season, with three of them having to miss races. Jimmie Johnson sat out the Cup Series race at Indianapolis while Austin Dillon was sidelined from the Daytona road course event.

Brandan Gaughan also had a positive test, but not a full-time driver he did not miss a race. In the Truck Series, Spencer Davis missed the race in Michigan.