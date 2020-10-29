Bryan Herta to discuss strategies for developing a winning team at Online Race Industry Week

Bryan Herta, the former IndyCar driver who has gone on to win two Indy 500s as a team owner, will share his insights on developing a successful race team during Online Race Industry Week, being organized by EPARTRADE. RACER is also organizing webinar content for Online Race Industry Week.

“We are fortunate EPARTRADE and RACER created this online solution to keep us at the top of our game going into the 2021 racing season,” said Herta. “I am honored to be asked to take part and I look forward to helping kick off the inaugural event.”

“There is no one better on the American racing scene right now to go to if you want to learn how to best tackle all the challenges of running a race team,” said Francisque Savinien, founder of EPARTRADE, the digital platform for SmartSourcing racing technology and suppliers. “No matter what segment of racing you’re in, you don’t want to miss this Online Race Industry Week webinar if you own or manage a race team.”

Founded in 2009, Bryan Herta Autosport (BHA) has grown from a single car Indy Lights team into a two-time Indy 500 and two-time sportscar championship-winning franchise.

BHA has won races in every discipline it has entered, including Indy Lights, Indy Car, Global Rally Cross, Pirelli World Challenge and IMSA.

Herta’s webinar will start at noon, Monday, November 30, 2020. Click here to sign up, and get all the Zoom information in advance. Online Race Industry Week only requires one log-in to attend a week of racing industry webinars, available at no charge.

“We are providing the racing industry with Online Race Industry Week as a service in this year of pandemic when the racing trade shows have been cancelled,” said Judy Kean, co-founder of EPARTRADE. “The racing industry can’t afford to miss the all-important 2021 new product introductions, so we’re providing the worldwide racing industry with what is essentially a trade show experience online.”

Online Race Industry Week will take place Monday through Friday, November 30 through December 4. The theme is, “All Together Now.” Valuable business and technical insights will be available in Zoom webinars, and 2021 new product introductions will be available at EPARTRADE.com.

Bryan Herta Autosport rose to prominence after winning the 2011 Indianapolis 500 with driver Dan Wheldon. Five years later, BHA partnered with Andretti Autosport, and defied the odds again, winning their second Indianapolis 500 with rookie driver Alexander Rossi.

BHA entered the Global Rallycross Championship in 2015 under the name Bryan Herta Rallysport, scoring multiple podiums and wins.

In 2018, BHA entered the Pirelli World Challenge in partnership with Hyundai and dominated the TCR class, winning seven races with drivers Michael Lewis and Mark Wilkins in the Hyundai i30N TCR, securing the team and manufacturers championships in the process.

In 2019, BHA continued its successful partnership with Andretti Autosport, fielding the No.98 U.S. Concrete Honda with Curb Agajanian in the IndyCar series for Marco Andretti.

BHA also made its IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge debut, campaigning the Hyundai Veloster N TCR and swept the 2019 Driver and Team championships. Drivers Mark Wilkins and Michael Lewis finished first in the No.98 Hyundai Veloster N TCR and Harry Gottsacker and Mason Filippi finished second in the No.21 Hyundai Veloster N TCR.