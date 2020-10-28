Racing on TV, Oct 28-Nov 1

ABOVE: F1 runs another unfamiliar circuit in Imola, this time without Friday practice.
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- MotorTrendOnDemand.com
- MotorTrend Channel airs WIDE WORLD OF SPEED each Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET features highlights from DTM, BTCC, Supercars, Porsche SuperCup and more
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Ferrari Challenge
- Trans Am media app (click here for download info)
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Wednesday, October 28
|Texas
(rescheduled)
|3:00-6:00pm
|
Friday, October 30
|Martinsville
|8:00-10:00pm
|
Saturday, October 31
|Imola Practice 1
|4:55-6:30am
|
|Imola Qualifying
|8:55-10:00am
|
|Martinsville
|3:30-6:00pm
|
|Laguna Seca
|6:30-8:30pm
|
Sunday, November 1
|Imola GP
|7:00-9:00am
|
|Laguna Seca
Qualifying
|11:25am-12:35pm
|
|Martinsville
|2:00-6:00pm
|
|Laguna Seca
Race
|2:30-4:30pm
|
|Las Vegas
|4:00-7:00pm
|
|Trentino
|4:00-6:00pm
(SDD)
|
|Laguna Seca
Race
|6:30-9:30pm
(SDD)
|
|Wheatland
Pro Buggy/
Pro 2
|7:00-9:00pm
(D)
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;
