Texas Cup race postponed once again

Perhaps the third attempt to resume the NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway will be the charm.

Officials were unable to get the field back on track Tuesday afternoon and have pushed the race restart to 2 p.m. local time (3 p.m. ET) on Wednesday afternoon. Rain and a persistent mist continue to wreak havoc on the Fort Worth area throughout the day. Again, all track drying efforts were for naught.

NBCSN will provide television coverage when the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 sees the green flag.

Seeing their first real progress in track drying, NASCAR had hoped to send the cars to the grid at 7 p.m. local time Tuesday night and fire the engines at 7:30 p.m. local time. However, that update became void when mist again moved in over the racetrack.

As of now, if the race runs Wednesday, NASCAR does not plan on any changes to the schedule for Martinsville Speedway. Any additional postponements, however, would require officials to make adjustments to the Martinsville schedule.