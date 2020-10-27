Sales records set at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction

Barrett-Jackson marked its return to in-person auctions by setting 27 world auction sales records at the Oct. 22-24 Scottsdale Fall sale.

The completely no-reserve docket included 442 vehicles that together sold for more than $23.5 million, while 349 pieces of automobilia brought in over $634,000. The sale of three vehicles for charity tallied $845,000 to bring total sales to more than $24.9 million.

One of those special vehicles was Paul Miller Racing’s 2018 IMSA GTD championship winning Lamborghini Huracan GT3 (photo above) which cracked the top ten selling at $198,000.

Additional details and photos at VintageMotorsport.com.