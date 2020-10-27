Norris apologizes for Hamilton, Stroll comments

Lando Norris has apologized for comments he made about Lewis Hamilton’s achievements and Lance Stroll’s driving after the Portuguese Grand Prix.

Stroll received a five-second time penalty for causing a collision with Norris during the race, leading to the McLaren driver using an assortment of profanities to describe the Canadian over team radio. Immediately after the checkered flag, Norris apologized for the language he used, but when asked about the significance of Hamilton’s new all-time win record immediately after the race, he was still frustrated.

“I’m just happy for him, nothing more,” Norris said at the time. “It doesn’t mean anything to me, really. He’s in a car which should win every race, basically. He has to beat one or two other drivers, that’s it. Fair play to him, he’s still doing the job he has to do.”

The Briton also criticized Stroll’s driving post-race, but took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to apologize for some of his comments.

“I owe an apology,” Norris wrote. “I’ve been stupid and careless with some things I’ve said lately in media and interviews, and haven’t shown the respect I should have to certain people. I’m not that kind of person, so know I should apologize to them but also everyone reading/listening. Sorry.”

Norris confirmed to RACER his tweet was mainly aimed at his comments about Hamilton, having already apologized for his offensive language towards Stroll on Sunday.

The McLaren driver’s approach is in contrast to Max Verstappen, who also used derogatory terms towards Stroll after a similar collision in Friday practice, but when it was put to him that some people may have taken offense to certain words, Verstappen replied: “Not my problem.”