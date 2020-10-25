Truex docked points, sent to rear at Texas

Martin Truex Jr. will start at the rear today at Texas Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN), and his team has also been docked points for a spoiler violation.

The No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota failed pre-race inspection twice while NASCAR confiscated the spoiler off Truex’s car. Officials cited a violation of section 20.4.12.b of the NASCAR Rule Book that states, except as specified, spoilers must be used exactly as supplied from the manufacturer.

Truex would have started sixth in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. In addition to starting from the rear, crew chief James Small was ejected from today’s race, and the team docked 20 driver and owner points and fined $35,000.

Truex is one of eight remaining drivers in the NASCAR Playoffs and already entered the second race in the Round of 8 below the cutline. He goes from a 31-point deficit to a must-win scenario at 51 points behind the final transfer spot.

The only other issues from pre-race inspection for also two failures for the cars of Chad Finchum and Daniel Suarez. Both drivers will also start at the rear of the field.