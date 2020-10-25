Norris fuming at Stroll after collision

Lando Norris says Lance Stroll “doesn’t seem to learn from anything he does” after the pair collided in the Portuguese Grand Prix.

Stroll was attempting to pass Norris around the outside of Turn 1 but was not clear of the McLaren as he turned in and tried to make the apex, resulting in contact that saw both cars pick up damage. Stroll went spinning off at Turn 1 in a similar scene to his collision with Max Verstappen during Friday practice, and Norris was left angry at the Racing Point driver.

Flashpoint between Lance and Lando 👀 And tempers flare as the pair collide 💥#PortugueseGP 🇵🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/itWq791bzW — Formula 1 (@F1) October 25, 2020

“I don’t know what he was doing, really,” Norris said. “He went to the left, which I was quite surprised by when he could have very easily could have gone to the inside. I was easily halfway alongside and he just turns in. He obviously didn’t learn from Friday — but he doesn’t seem to learn from anything he does. It happens a lot with him so I just need to make sure I stay away next time.”

Stroll picked up a five-second time penalty for causing a collision, and Norris — who later picked up a slow puncture and needed a second pit stop — believes he would have finished in the top 10 without the incident.

“Some points, maybe one, maybe two, I don’t know. Some points at least. We needed it, even if it’s just one at the end of the day because we’ve had a tough few weekends. We had the speed this weekend to bounce back and have two cars in the points, but just not today. Disappointing.

“It’s tricky — in the following days, we need to understand everything, just because it’s very different here, with the tarmac and the wind, but there’s positives. Being ahead of the Renaults, being ahead of people we weren’t expecting to be ahead of.

“It’s just because we understood our package a bit more. We did our research after Germany to make sure the cars are as good as possible. There are a lot of positives, but things we need to continue to work on. The team are doing a good job; just today, we got unlucky.”