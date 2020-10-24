Sato signs RLL extension

Takuma Sato will return to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for his fourth consecutive season in the No. 30 Honda. The two-time Indy 500 winner currently holds seventh in the championship, one position behind teammate Graham Rahal.

“I am very pleased that we were able to come to terms with Takuma to continue with us in 2021,” said Bobby Rahal, co-owner of RLL. “Clearly it has been a successful partnership over the last several years, culminating in this year’s Indy 500 victory and I look forward to further success with Takuma throughout 2021.”

Sato will make his 182nd IndyCar start on Sunday.

“I am very excited to continue with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for the 2021 season,” said the native of Tokyo, Japan. “The 2020 season was an unforgettable one for many reasons. Needless to say, it was an extremely challenging situation worldwide, but the team continued to work very hard to be competitive under the difficult circumstances and Bobby, Mike (Lanigan) and the entire team deserve huge credit for this. Our Indy 500 win was a truly special moment and I want to thank everyone at the team again. We are already focused on the future and I am really looking forward to 2021.”