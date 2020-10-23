Stewards take no further action after Verstappen and Stroll clash

Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll escaped punishment at the Portuguese Grand Prix after admitting they both were to blame for their collision in FP2.

Stroll was on a flying lap and was let through by Verstappen two corners from the end of the lap, with the Red Bull tucking in close behind and looking to overtake into Turn 1. However, Stroll continued pushing and turned in with Verstappen’s nose on the inside, spinning into the gravel as the session was red-flagged. While Verstappen was angry and insulted Stroll on team radio at the time, after a visit to the stewards both accepted some responsibility.

Tempers flare as Stroll and Verstappen collide at Turn 1 💥#PortugueseGP 🇵🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/9xhTKe43dp — Formula 1 (@F1) October 23, 2020

“Stroll was on a fast lap and was allowed to pass by Verstappen on the lap preceding the incident,” the stewards’ decision read. “Given the information from his team and usual practice, Verstappen assumed that Stroll would back off for the next lap and moved to overtake along the main straight. However, Stroll was instructed by his team to go for a second flying lap. Stroll assumed that Verstappen would have backed off to gain a gap between them, also in line with usual practice, and so was not looking for the overtaking Verstappen.

“The drivers agreed in the hearing that the incident was the result of a misunderstanding between them and that with hindsight, both could have contributed to avoid the incident.

“The Stewards therefore find that neither driver was wholly or predominantly at fault and take no further action.”

Despite Verstappen’s outburst on team radio, after emerging from the hearing Stroll said there were no hard feelings, adding: “We already went to the stewards and cleared the air. It’s all good.”