Two significant race cars will sell this weekend at Barrett-Jackson

A 2016 Ford Focus RS RX piloted by Ken Block for Gymkhana Nine will cross the block today for charity as the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale sale gets underway — with 100% of the hammer price benefiting Team Rubicon, a nonprofit organization that offers veterans a chance to continue their service by helping those affected by disasters.

The racer’s M-Sport and Ford Performance-designed turbocharged 2.0-liter, inline-4 engine routes 600 horses to all four wheels via a Sadev 6-speed sequential gearbox. An internet sensation, the car in action has already had 45 million views to date.

Also, a 2016 Lamborghini Huracán GT3 that won the 2018 IMSA WeatherTech team, driver and manufacturer championships in the GTD class, driven by Madison Snow and Bryan Sellers, will be up for sale at no reserve. In the 2018 season, the car also had six other podium finishes, including top honors at the 12 Hours of Sebring, and third place at the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

