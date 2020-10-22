Steiner praises Grosjean, Magnussen contributions at Haas

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has praised the impacts made by Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen at the team after opting to replace both drivers at the end of this season.

Grosjean has been with Haas since its debut season in Formula 1 in 2016, with Magnussen joining a year later to form a combination that lasted four years. Haas will have a brand new driver line-up in 2021, and ahead of the departures, Steiner said both drivers have been major parts of the team’s past successes, even if this season has been a tough one.

“I want to extend my thanks to both Romain and Kevin for their hard work and commitment to Haas F1 Team over the past few seasons,” Steiner said.

“Romain was a fundamental part of our establishment as we sought to get a driver onboard with both speed and experience. His results in early 2016 were a just reward, not only for his own talent, but also for the sheer amount of effort the team had put in to be on the grid that season.

“When Kevin joined a season later, we saw an immediate return with both cars scoring points, and of course, our first double points finish in Monaco that year. We have a lot of good memories together – in particular our 2018 season when we finished fifth in the standings in only our third season. Romain and Kevin played a significant part in that success.

“Of course, there is still plenty of racing left in the 2020 season. It’s been a challenging year, no doubt about that, but both drivers have given their all behind the wheel of the VF-20. We value their inputs and experience to keep pushing the team forward through to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December.”

Haas has yet to announce who will replace Grosjean and Magnussen, but Russian Formula 2 race-winner Nikita Mazepin has been linked with a seat, as have Ferrari Driver Academy members Mick Schumacher and Robert Shwartzman. More experienced options Sergio Perez and Nico Hulkenberg are not believed to be serious candidates.