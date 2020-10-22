Russell confident over Williams future

George Russell insists he is not concerned about his future at Williams despite Sergio Perez emerging as a candidate to take his seat in 2021.

The Mercedes youngster has a contract in place for next year, that will be the final season of an original three-year deal. However, with Williams coming under new ownership this year and Perez a late addition to the driver market after being dropped by Racing Point, RACER understands the Mexican’s availability has been sounded out and it would be Russell who is more likely to lose his seat for commercial reasons.

“I have a contract for next year and with the new owners coming in nothing has changed whatsoever from a contractual perspective under the new ownership,” Russell said.

“I’ve actually not spoken to the new owners about it because from my side there’s no concerns. They’ll all be here this weekend and I’m sure any air will be cleared but I am not concerned that I will be on the grid next year with Williams.”

While he is unconcerned about his position, Russell says it is understandable there are rumors given the caliber of drivers currently available for next year.

“There is obviously always speculation. The media like to build a lot up,” he said. “It is understandable that there is speculation because there are so many great drivers who are available and fighting for a place on the grid right now. With Sergio, both Haas guys, (Nico) Hulkenberg as well, so there is obviously going to be speculation. Unfortunately in Formula 1 there is not enough space for everyone who deserves to be here.”

Russell is also hopeful he will not need to speak to Mercedes about his future options but says if he were to lose his Williams seat, he is lucky to have the backing of the defending champions.

“I guess in the coming weeks if there were to be any reasons to worry, I guess we (will talk); I am in contact with the guys at Mercedes weekly. We are always staying in touch, so I feel in a really privileged position to have their full support behind me. And long-term I am in a great position. If it really comes to that, I will be speaking to them, but as I said right here and right now I have no reasons to be concerned.”