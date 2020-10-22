Grosjean, Magnussen confirm Haas exits at season's end

Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen have confirmed that they will not remain with Haas F1 beyond the end of this season.

Haas signed Grosjean and Esteban Gutierrez to race for it in its debut season in 2016, with Grosjean picking up two top-six finishes in the first two races and ending the year with 29 points. He was joined by Kevin Magnussen in 2017.

“The last chapter is closed and the book is finished,” Grosjean wrote on Facebook alongside a picture of him racing in Austria in 2018. “I’ve been with Haas F1 Team since day one. Five years during which we went through highs and lows, scored 110 points in 92 races, but the journey was worth it. I’ve learned a lot, improved to be a better driver as well as a better man.

“I hope I’ve also helped people in the team to improve themselves. This is probably my biggest pride, more than any of the crazy first races in 2016 or the P4 at the Austrian GP 2018. I wish the team all the best for the future.”

Grosjean, who spent 2010 racing in the FIA GT1 World Championship, has previously suggested he would be interested in a return to sports cars via the Peugeot Hypercar program, while sources suggest the 34-year-old has also been testing in Formula E simulators ahead of a potential switch to that championship.

The only unconfirmed seats for 2021 remain at Alfa Romeo and Red Bull, meaning the announcement is likely to signal Grosjean’s exit from the sport. He will leave with 10 podiums to his name, finishing second on two occasions – in Canada in 2012 and the United States a year later – both for Lotus.

Magnussen, meanwhile, switched to Haas from Renault in 2017 and has been the team’s highest scorer in the past two seasons.

“The 2020 Formula 1 season will be my last with Haas F1 Team,” Magnussen said. “I have had a great time with the team for four years and look back at a great journey.

“Being part of a brand new team has been a challenge that I have thoroughly enjoyed, and it has brought me a huge amount of experience that has helped me grow and develop as a racing driver.

“I would like to thank Gene, Guenther and all of the race team for their loyalty and trust in me over the past four years. I am still working on my plans for the future, which I will announce in due course.

“There are still six races to do this season, and I am determined to give my all to finish off on a high. Thank you all for your support.”

Aside from Lewis Hamilton’s new Mercedes contract, the only seats yet to be confirmed on the 2021 grid are at Red Bull/AlphaTauri and Alfa Romeo, but neither are viewed as realistic options for Magnussen. The Dane has started 113 races so far in his career, scoring a solitary podium on debut at the 2014 Australian Grand Prix for McLaren. After a year as McLaren reserve driver, Magnussen then moved to Renault for a season in 2016 before joining Haas.