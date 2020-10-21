Stroll reveals he had positive COVID test but will race in Portugal

Lance Stroll has revealed he did test positive for COVID-19 after the last race in Germany but has now recovered and can race in the Portuguese Grand Prix.

Racing Point had to call up Nico Hulkenberg to replace Stroll ahead of qualifying at the Nurburgring, with the Canadian rookie feeling unwell and unable to drive. Team principal Otmar Szafnauer then confirmed Stroll had been unwell since Russia but tested negative before traveling to Germany, and despite having been at the track with COVID symptoms that were worsening, he was not tested again before travelling home.

Stroll has now announced via his social media accounts that he took a test once he got home that turned out to be positive, and has had to self-isolate since. However, after returning a negative result at the start of this week he is cleared to enter the paddock and race at Portimao.

“I just want to let everyone know that I recently tested positive for COVID-19 after the Eifel GP weekend,” Stroll wrote. “I am feeling 100% and have since tested negative.

“To fill you in on what happened, I arrived at the Nurburgring after testing negative in the normal pre-race tests. On Saturday morning I started to feel unwell and woke up with an upset stomach. I followed the FIA protocol and self-isolated in my motorhome and did not re-enter the paddock. I wasn’t fit to race so I flew home early Sunday morning. As I was still feeling under the weather I took a COVID test on Sunday evening.

“The next day the results came back positive, so I stayed at home self-isolating for the next 10 days. Luckily, my symptoms were pretty mild.

“I was tested again on Monday this week and my results were negative. I feel in great shape and I can’t wait to be back with the team and to race in Portugal.”

After being pushed on the topic in Germany, the FIA had stated that it was up to teams to choose whether any of its drivers or team members had symptoms that required testing, with Racing Point opting against Stroll being tested when his symptoms worsened. That meant Stroll was not tested in Germany at all, but RACER understands teams have now been told they must carry out more regular at-track testing.