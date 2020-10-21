Racing on TV, October 23-25

ABOVE: The rescheduled Firestone GP of St. Petersburg settles the NTT IndyCar Series championship battle live on NBC.
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- MotorTrendOnDemand.com
- MotorTrend Channel airs WIDE WORLD OF SPEED each Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET features highlights from DTM, BTCC, Supercars, Porsche SuperCup and more
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Ferrari Challenge
- Trans Am media app (click here for download info)
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Friday, October 23
|Portimao Practice 1
|5:55-7:30am
|
|Portimao Practice 2
|9:55-11:30am
|
Saturday, October 24
|Portimao Practice 3
|5:55-7:00am
|
|Portimao Qualifying
|8:55-10:00am
|
|Spa 24 Hours,
Part 1
|9:00am-
12:00pm
|
|St. Petersburg Practice
|10:55am-12:25pm
|
|St. Petersburg
Qualifying
|3:05-4:20pm
|
|Texas
|4:30-7:30pm
|
|St. Petersburg
Qualifying
|8:00-9:00pm
(R)
|
Sunday, October 25
|Spa 24 Hours,
Part 2
|6:00-8:00am
|
|Portimao
Portuguese GP
|9:00-11:00am
|
|St. Petersburg
Warm-up
|10:40-11:10am
|
|Texas
|12:00-2:00pm
|
|Spa 24 Hours,
Part 3
|2:00-5:00pm
|
|Houston
|2:00-5:00pm
|
|St. Petersburg
Race
|2:30-4:30pm
|
|Texas
|3:30-8:00pm
|
|Wheatland
Pro 1000/Pro Lite
|7:30-8:30pm
(D)
|
|Spain
|9:00-10:30pm
(SDD)
|
|Lommel
|10:30pm-12:30am
(SDD)
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;
Comments