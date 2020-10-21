Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Racing on TV, October 23-25

Michael Levitt/Motorsport Images

By October 21, 2020 8:48 AM

By |

ABOVE: The rescheduled Firestone GP of St. Petersburg settles the NTT IndyCar Series championship battle live on NBC.

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Friday, October 23

Portimao Practice 1 5:55-7:30am

Portimao Practice 2 9:55-11:30am

Saturday, October 24

Portimao Practice 3 5:55-7:00am

Portimao Qualifying 8:55-10:00am

Spa 24 Hours,
Part 1		 9:00am-
12:00pm

St. Petersburg Practice 10:55am-12:25pm

St. Petersburg
Qualifying		 3:05-4:20pm

Texas 4:30-7:30pm

St. Petersburg
Qualifying		 8:00-9:00pm
(R)

Sunday, October 25

Spa 24 Hours,
Part 2		 6:00-8:00am

Portimao
Portuguese GP		 9:00-11:00am

St. Petersburg
Warm-up		 10:40-11:10am

Texas 12:00-2:00pm

Spa 24 Hours,
Part 3		 2:00-5:00pm

Houston 2:00-5:00pm

St. Petersburg
Race		 2:30-4:30pm

Texas 3:30-8:00pm

Wheatland
Pro 1000/Pro Lite		 7:30-8:30pm
(D)

Spain 9:00-10:30pm
(SDD)

Lommel 10:30pm-12:30am
(SDD)


Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;

, , TV

