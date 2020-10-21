Jones joins Richard Petty Motorsports

Erik Jones will add his name to the list of those who have driven the iconic No. 43 by signing a multiyear deal with Richard Petty Motorsports.

Jones takes over the ride beginning in 2021. Jerry Baxter will continue as the team’s crew chief, and although he and Jones have never worked together, they are familiar with each other through their time together at Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Truck Series. The car will remain a Chevrolet.

“Erik is an exceptionally talented driver, and we are excited to have him join our team,” said Brian Moffitt, chief executive officer at Richard Petty Motorsports. “At only 24 years old, Erik is part of NASCAR’s next generation of stars. He has won races at every level in NASCAR he has competed in – including in the NASCAR Cup Series. Erik is a proven winner, and we look forward to providing him with the opportunity to add more wins to this already impressive resume.”

Sponsors for the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro were not announced.

Petty will be the second team Jones has driven for not just in the Cup Series but also in his NASCAR career. Having risen through the ranks with Toyota, Jones lost his ride of four years at Joe Gibbs Racing following the sale of Leavine Family Racing and the decision to put Christopher Bell in the No. 20.

Jones has two Cup Series wins and made the playoffs in 2018 and ’19. The most recent win for the Petty organization was with Aric Almirola in 2014.

Welcome to the team @Erik_Jones, let's do this! 🙌 https://t.co/LjgBLIfVG8 — Richard Petty Motorsports (@RPMotorsports) October 21, 2020

“It is an incredible honor to have Richard Petty want you to drive for his race team, and with the car number he made famous,” said Jones. “Richard Petty Motorsports has a rich history in the sport, but they are not resting on that history. They still have something to prove, and I have something to prove. We are both motivated to write a new chapter. I am proud to be a part of Richard Petty Motorsports.”