Harvick, Logano lead Texas field

Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano will make up the front row Sunday afternoon at Texas Motor Speedway.

Harvick starts on the pole, and Logano starts second. They were the top two finishers last weekend at Kansas Speedway, and Harvick is the three-time and defending fall race winner at Texas.

Brad Keselowski starts third, Chase Elliott starts fourth, and Alex Bowman starts fifth. Martin Truex Jr. starts six, followed by Denny Hamlin in seventh, and Kurt Busch in eighth. All eight playoff drivers start in the first eight positions.

Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney round out the top 10.

Austin Dillon, who won at Texas in July, starts 12th.

Jimmie Johnson starts 26th in his final start at Texas. Johnson is a seven-time winner at Texas.

There are 40 cars entered in Texas. It is the second race in the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

