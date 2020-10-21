Haas expected to drop both Magnussen and Grosjean

Haas is poised to drop both Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean in a complete change of its driver line-up for the 2021 season.

Team principal Guenther Steiner has been discussing a long list of potential candidates with team owner Gene Haas, and has previously stated any changes would come this off-season in order to give a new driver line-up a full year with the team before new regulations are introduced in 2022. Sources previously indicated to RACER that at least one driver would be replaced, and it is now understood both are to leave the team at the end of the year.

Grosjean has been with Haas since it entered Formula 1 back in 2016, finishing sixth and fifth in its first two races in a fairytale start. He also registered the team’s best result in its history with fourth place in the 2018 Austrian Grand Prix as Haas went on to finish fifth in the constructors’ championship.

Magnussen replaced Esteban Gutierrez in 2017, meaning that the current line-up has been in place for four years, with the Dane finishing above Grosjean in each of the last two seasons. This year, an uncompetitive car has allowed Magnussen just a solitary point so far, while Grosjean picked up two points at the last round in Germany.

Haas is expected to go for a completely new line-up for 2021 in what will only be the second driver change in its five-year history, with sources indicating a key focus will be on resources to give the team the best opportunity possible to take advantage of the 2022 regulations.

Despite that, Sergio Perez is not believed to be a serious candidate for a Haas seat, with a surprise move to Williams instead a potential option for the Mexican. Williams had already confirmed George Russell and Nicholas Latifi for 2021, but RACER understands Russell is the more likely driver to lose out should Perez join.

An announcement regarding the Haas drivers’ futures could come as early as this weekend’s race in Portugal.

With both drivers set to be replaced, Formula 2 race winner Nikita Mazepin is one of the names heavily linked with a Haas seat, as are Ferrari Driver Academy members Mick Schumacher and Robert Shwartzman. Callum Ilott was due to drive for the team in practice at the Eifel Grand Prix before Friday’s running was cancelled, but ahead of that appearance Steiner stated the British driver was not on his shortlist.