Formula E reveals first set of races in updated 2020-21 calendar

The ABB Formula E Championship has announced that it will be confirming an updated version of its 2020-21 calendar in sets, as series organizers continue to deal with the uncertainties resulting from the global COVID-19 pandemic. The first set of confirmed races consists of two doubleheaders, first in Santiago, Chile then in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

Rounds one and two of Season 7 — Formula E’s first as an FIA world championship — will take place in Santiago on January 16 and 17. The back-to-back races in the city center will be closed to the public, in accordance with local health and safety protocols.

Rounds three and four in Diriyah will be run on February 26 and 27. The current plan for these events is for spectators to be permitted on site, pending approval from health authorities.

The races in Mexico City and Sanya, China, originally scheduled for February and March respectively, have been postponed until later in the year.

“We are focused on racing in as many of our international host cities as possible, sticking as closely to our planned and previously announced calendar as we can,” the series said in a statement. “In all decision-making we prioritize the health and safety of our staff and the entire Formula E community of teams, manufacturers, partners, drivers and fans, as well as the citizens and residents of the cities in which we race.

“Formula E will continue to work with local authorities to monitor the situation and is in constant communication with its community of teams, manufacturers, partners, broadcasters and drivers. The next set of races will be confirmed in early 2021. All calendar updates are subject to approval of the FIA World Motor Sport Council.”

With its races run primarily in city centers, the all-electric series is particularly subject to health restrictions amid the pandemic. Formula E was forced to suspend its 2019-20 calendar in March before completing the season with six races in nine days at Berlin’s Templehof Airport in August.