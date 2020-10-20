Ferrari promising more upgrades following improved correlation

Ferrari will continue to introduce upgrades to its car this season after seeing an improvement in correlation with recent new parts.

The Scuderia has been well off the pace in 2020, hampered in part by power unit directives, but also struggling in terms of overall car performance. As a result, the team is currently sixth in the constructors’ championship, but in Russia and Germany introduced a number of new parts that team principal Mattia Binotto says showed better correlation with simulations, and will allow the team to push on for the rest of this year and 2021.

“I think we were not excepting a lot of difference,” Binotto said. “It was a small upgrade, it was completing a package we started introducing in Russia. I think it was positive in the way it was correlating well with what we saw in the wind tunnel and back at the factory, and that’s putting the car in the right direction.

“There will be more upgrades in the remainder of the season, and what’s key is finishing the developing the car, but what’s more important is making sure the direction is the right one for next season.”

Ferrari intends to bring its next upgrades to the Portuguese Grand Prix this weekend ahead of a third home race in Italy seven days later, where teams will have just two days of track running at Imola rather than the usual three.

Charles Leclerc qualified an impressive fourth and finished seventh after struggling in the first stint at the Nurburgring, but with that race also having Friday practice cancelled due to fog, he is optimistic the Imola format should suit Ferrari.

“I did not expect to be so competitive with the cold weather like that, the car was handling quite well so that was positive,” Leclerc said. “I think the small updates that we brought (to Germany) also worked in the right direction, it wasn’t a massive step but that was not what we were searching for, it was a small step going in the right direction.

“To have only one practice session and go straight into qualifying, I quite like it. For me it’s enough and we actually don’t need three free practices to get ready for qualifying. So, I was pretty happy and I liked it.”