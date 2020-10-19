See the 2021 USGP at COTA the 'Red Bull Way'

This weekend should have been the United States Grand Prix in Austin, and, while Formula 1 won’t be racing in America this year, you have a chance to join a team for the 2021 edition.

Red Bull has launched a massive worldwide competition aimed at giving one lucky fan the chance to join the team at Circuit of The Americas next season, with three-day paddock passes, a garage tour and a meeting with the drivers during the USGP race weekend.

The contest isn’t limited to just U.S.-based F1 fans, with the prize also offering flights for two to Austin from anywhere in the world; accommodation; a car to use courtesy of power-unit supplier Honda; and a fuel card from ExxonMobil to allow you to explore the city and beyond.

Titled ‘USA the Red Bull Way’ the competition also offers the winner a TAG-Heuer watch, team merchandise and further gifts from team partners Puma and Heineken, while COTA has included a trip up the COTA Tower during one of the F1 sessions.

To be in with a chance of winning, head to RedBullRacing.com, and this time next year you could be joining the team in Austin.