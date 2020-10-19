Preview: Barrett-Jackson Fall Scottsdale auction

Among the headliners for Barrett-Jackson’s Oct. 22-24 Fall Auction in Scottsdale are some of the best examples of Resto-Mod collector cars, all at no reserve. The sale will also feature motorcycles and automobilia items.

The live event — primarily limited to bidders, consignors and their guests — will once again feature the sale of three vehicles to benefit three charities: Team Rubicon Disaster Response, Building Homes for Heroes and the HeartStrings Foundation.

