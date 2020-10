Already the holder of the lap record at the Goodwood Motor Circuit, Nick Padmore smashed the outright circuit record in a 1990 Arrows A11 Formula 1 car during Goodwood SpeedWeek. Designed by Ross Brawn and powered by a screaming 3.5-liter V8, Padmore took eight seconds off the previous mark to record a 1m09s lap of the Goodwood Motor Circuit.

