A rolling demonstration of 70 years of Formula 1 was a memorable part of the Goodwood SpeedWeek presented by Mastercard. Among the featured cars taking part were a modern car from Mercedes, the legendary Brawn BGP001, a screaming V8 Ferrari F60, V10-powered McLaren MP4/6, the revolutionary Lotus 72 and many more.

