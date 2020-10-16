Goodwood SpeedWeek live stream

Goodwood SpeedWeek presented by Mastercard is a one-off event that combines all the best bits of the British circuit’s famed Festival of Speed, Goodwood Revival and Members’ Meetings. The next three days will feature a mixture of F1, rallying, sports cars, touring cars and more, from the very beginning of motorsport right to the present day. The virtual event, organized in place of the traditional spectator events due to the pandemic, will celebrate 50 years of Porsche’s first Le Mans win, 70 years of Formula 1, the relationship between TWR and Jaguar and the life of Sir Stirling Moss. You can find the best races from Revival and Members’ Meeting including the RAC TT, renamed Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy, Gerry Marshall Trophy and S.F. Edge Trophy. Presented by Demot O’Leary, Rory Reid, Sian Welby and Mark Webber as well as a host of experts this stream will celebrate the past, present and future of motoring as well as some cutting edge technology.

A full entry list and timetable for the event can be found here.



Stream it below, or click here for the direct YouTube link.