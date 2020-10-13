Some changes to the IMSA line-up for Petit Le Mans

IMSA’s annual visit to Road Atlanta for the 10-hour Petit Le Mans race will feature 31 cars spread across four classes when the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship event gets under way later this week. While the majority of the entries feature no changes behind the steering wheel, a few new or returning names will add to the spectacle when the green flag waves on Saturday.

In DPi, where eight cars represent the class, the No. 5 JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac DPi-V.R has a 100-percent French line-up as Tristan Vautier joins Sebastien Bourdais and endurance driver Loic Duval in the first race without Joao Barbosa, who recently left the team.

LMP2, with four cars on the entry list, has two interesting offerings with the return of Starworks Motorsport, and the inclusion of rapid 22-year-old Dutchman Job van Uitert, who will make his debut in the No. 8 ORECA 07-Gibson.

On the opposite end of IMSA experience, prototype veteran Colin Braun has been added to the No. 38 Performance Tech ORECA 07-Gibson, marking his third LMP2 team of the year after winning the season opener at the Rolex 24 At Daytona with DragonSpeed, and finishing second at the six-hour Road Atlanta event with Era Motorsport.

PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports has expanded to two cars in an effort to assist the Polish Inter Europol outfit make its IMSA debut; like the other LMP2 entries, both PR1 cars are made by ORECA.

GT Le Mans contributes six cars to the race, with familiar names in the BMWs, Corvettes, and Porsches, but the same cannot be said for GT Daytona, where 13 cars and some genuine fun is found in a number of line-ups.

The first car on the GTD list is the No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R, and with its popular plaid livery, the Canadian team’s return to IMSA competition will be easy to follow around the 2.5-mile, 12-turn circuit.

At the AIM Vasser Sullivan team, rising open-wheel star Kyle Kirkwood — the 2019 Indy Pro 2000 champion — will make his GTD debut in the No. 12 Lexus RC F GT3. In the No. 23 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3, factory driver Darren Turner, one of sports car racing’s most experienced drivers, will join the team which celebrated its first podium last weekend on the Charlotte Roval.

Closing the Pro-Am class changes, Scuderia Corsa is back with its No. 63 Ferrari 488 GT3 after skipping two rounds, and with the car’s return, a callback to use Alessandro Balzan, the Italian ace who led the team to its first professional championship, has been made. Citing COVID-related travel limitations for Toni Vilander, its regular full-season lead driver, the Finn is not expected to return this season.