Racing on TV, Oct 16-18

ABOVE: Another classic enduro round, Petit Le Mans, plays out on NBC Sports.



A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

MotorTrendOnDemand.com

MotorTrend Channel airs WIDE WORLD OF SPEED each Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET features highlights from DTM, BTCC, Supercars, Porsche SuperCup and more

SRO-america.com

SCCA.com/videos

Live streaming of the Ferrari Challenge can be accessed here.

Trans Am media app (click here for download info)

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Friday, October 16

Road Atlanta

qualifying 12:30-1:35pm Road Atlanta 3:30-5:30pm Kansas 8:30-10:30pm

Saturday, October 17

Road Atlanta 12:30-6:30pm

9:30-11:00pm Kansas 4:00-6:00p Road Atlanta 6:30-9:30pm Kansas 7:00-9:30pm

Sunday, October 18

Texas 2:00-5:00pm Zolder 2:00-4:00pm

(SDD) Kansas 2:30-6:00pm Spain 6:30-8:00pm

(SDD) Sebring 7:00-8:00pm

(D) Flanders 2:00am-4:00am

(SDD)



Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;

