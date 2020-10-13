Racing on TV, Oct 16-18

ABOVE: Another classic enduro round, Petit Le Mans, plays out on NBC Sports.
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- MotorTrendOnDemand.com
- MotorTrend Channel airs WIDE WORLD OF SPEED each Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET features highlights from DTM, BTCC, Supercars, Porsche SuperCup and more
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com/videos
- Live streaming of the Ferrari Challenge can be accessed here.
- Trans Am media app (click here for download info)
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Friday, October 16
|Road Atlanta
qualifying
|12:30-1:35pm
|
|Road Atlanta
|3:30-5:30pm
|
|Kansas
|8:30-10:30pm
|
Saturday, October 17
|Road Atlanta
|12:30-6:30pm
9:30-11:00pm
|
|Kansas
|4:00-6:00p
|
|Road Atlanta
|6:30-9:30pm
|
|Kansas
|7:00-9:30pm
|
Sunday, October 18
|Texas
|2:00-5:00pm
|
|Zolder
|2:00-4:00pm
(SDD)
|
|Kansas
|2:30-6:00pm
|
|Spain
|6:30-8:00pm
(SDD)
|
|Sebring
|7:00-8:00pm
(D)
|
|Flanders
|2:00am-4:00am
(SDD)
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;
