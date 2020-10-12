MacNeil, Wetherill, clinch Ferrari Challenge titles at Sebring

Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli concluded the North American leg of its championship with two races on the challenging bumps and twists of Sebring International Raceway. In the process, a second champion – Justin Wetherill (Ferrari of Central Florida) – was crowned. Wetherill has an insurmountable points lead heading into the Finali Mondiali at the Misano World Circuit in November, and joins Cooper MacNeil, who also clinched a title at Sebring, as 2020 class champion.

Trofeo Pirelli Cooper MacNeil (Ferrari of Westlake) kept up the momentum after securing his third consecutive Ferrari Challenge championship on Saturday with another perfect day on Sunday – pole, win and fastest lap. In dry conditions, MacNeil was untouchable, driving away from Saturday winner Enzo Potolicchio (Ferrari of Central Florida) at the start and ultimately building a 13s gap at the checkered flag. Potolicchio spent much of the race alone also, ending up 9s ahead of third place finisher Ross Chouest (Boardwalk Ferrari).

Trofeo Pirelli AM Jason McCarthy (Wide World Ferrari) gave a repeat performance, claiming the top step of the podium at Sebring and significantly boosting his title chances as he moves within 15 points of championship leader, Dave Musial (Ferrari of Lake Forest). McCarthy was chased to the line by Brent Holden (Ferrari of Newport Beach) and Musial who finished second and third respectively.

Coppa Shell Brad Horstmann (Foreign Cars Italia) lept to the fore in the Coppa Shell category with another win on Sunday. Competitive all weekend, Horstmann benefitted from an uncharacteristic misstep from Jim Booth (Ferrari of Atlanta) when the gentleman driver spun on his own mid-way through the 30m-long contest. Jay Schreibman (Cauley Ferrari) and Kevan Millstein (Ferrari of San Diego) took advantage to come through and finish second and third respectively.

Coppa Shell AM Justin Wetherill (Ferrari of Central Florida) took the win and the Coppa Shell AM championship on Sunday at Sebring with an inspired drive. Since the season’s Daytona kick-off, Wetherill has racked up six wins and 10 total podium finishes, leaving him with an insurmountable 49-point margin heading into the Finali. Chris Aitken (Ferrari of Houston) finished second, making a return to the podium after winning yesterday’s race, while Todd Coleman (Ferrari of Denver) rounded out the podium in third.

The Ferrari Challenge series are set to converge at the Misano World Circuit for the seventh round of the championship before joining together with drivers from the UK, EU and APAC for the World Final races on November 5-8.