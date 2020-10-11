Spanish rally racer Laura Salvo dies in crash

Laura Salvo, a 21-year-old Spaniard, died Saturday following a crash at Rally Vidreiro Centro, a round of the Portuguese Rally Championship. Salvo was co-driving with Miguel Socias, when their Peugeot struck a tree during the event.

“The Grande Navy Automobile Club and their means of help arrived on site in about two minutes, doing everything possible to save the young competitor, trying to resuscitate,” the president of the club said on the live stream coverage of the rally. “They took the victim to a zone where a medical emergency helicopter could arrive, but the competitor eventually passed away at the scene. On my behalf, and on behalf of the Navy Automobile Club Grande, I address my condolences to all the family, friends and victim team.”

Spanish Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz was also among those posting condolences: