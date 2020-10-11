Elliott continues road course dominance with Roval victory

Chase Elliott made it four straight wins on road courses Sunday afternoon by closing out the Round of 12 with a victory at the Charlotte Roval.

Elliott won the Bank of America 400 by nearly four seconds, driving away from the field off the final restart with 10 laps to go. It is his second straight win on the Roval and second road course win of the season after winning the inaugural Daytona road course race in August. Elliott’s streak of four straight road course wins started last season at Watkins Glen.

Yeah … he's pretty good at these places. Retweet to congratulate @chaseelliott on his fourth-consecutive road course victory! pic.twitter.com/D4Fg0kbLDQ — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 11, 2020

It is the third win of the season for Elliott and the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team. Of his nine career wins in the NASCAR Cup Series, five have come on a road course.

“I had another really fast NAPA Camaro and really appreciate the effort,” said Elliott. “Road courses have been fortunate to us the last few trips, but I feel like we just try to get a little better ever time and tweak on the small things. I tweaked on some small things and got a little better than what I was here last year, which was good, and just really proud of the effort.

“It’s always special to win here at Charlotte with the shop being right across the street; appreciate all the effort there. The best way to get into the next round is to win, and so hopefully we can do something with it.”

Elliott took control of the race for the final time with 18 laps to go, getting to the inside of Erik Jones through Turn 8. He was unchallenged before the final caution flew with 12 laps to go and then went untouched to the checkered flag.

Elliott and teammate William Byron tied for the most laps led 27 (of 109).

Joey Logano finished second, Erik Jones third, Kurt Busch fourth, and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top five. William Byron finished sixth, Martin Truex Jr. seventh, Alex Bowman eighth, Cole Custer ninth, and Clint Bowyer completed the top 10.

The four drivers eliminated from the playoffs were the four drivers who entered the weekend below the cutline. The way the race played out it resulted in all four having to win to advance.

Bowyer led nine laps early in the first stage but fell behind with a mechanical issue, believed to be the loss of power steering in the final stage. NASCAR reported he was evaluated and released from the infield care center after the race, although it was unclear the exact reason.

Aric Almirola finished 16th and was also eliminated, as was Austin Dillon. Dillon finished 19th, suffering flat tires after spinning off the nose of Kyle Busch on lap 69.

Busch, the reigning series champion, was also eliminated. Busch finished 30th after having to pit for fuel with three laps to go. Busch was running inside the top 10.

NASCAR officials deemed the start of the race wet, which mandated teams start on rain tires. Under the competition caution at lap 10, Ty Dillon and Ryan Newman changed to slick tires, which helped propel Dillon to the stage win. The rest of the field made green-flag pit stops to change their tires as the stage wound down.

Blaney won Stage 2 and led 14 laps. It was a rebound for Blaney after he spun from the race lead on lap 73 by going wide off Turn 4 and getting caught in the wet grass. When Blaney then pitted under the green flag, NASCAR also busted him for speeding.

Unlike the Xfinity Series race, it did not rain during the Cup race.

There were 11 leaders and 17 lead changes Sunday on the Roval. The race had nine caution flags.