Hulkenberg on standby as unwell Stroll misses practice

Nico Hulkenberg could be set for another substitute appearance for Racing Point at the Eifel Grand Prix after Lance Stroll sat out final practice due to his feeling unwell.

FP3 was already crucial at the Nurburgring after all of Friday’s running was cancelled due to fog that prevented the medical helicopter from flying. That means teams only have the one hour of practice ahead of qualifying, but Stroll failed to take part in Saturday’s session.

“(Stroll) is not feeling 100% this morning and will therefore not participate in FP3,” the team confirmed. “His condition will be assessed after the session to evaluate whether he is fit to drive, at which point the team will confirm plans for Quali.”

RACER understands Hulkenberg has already been called up by Racing Point in case he is needed as a replacement, although at this stage it is unclear whether he has passed the required COVID-19 protocols to drive, or if he would be able to do so in time. The German is believed to have taken a rapid test on Saturday morning but is awaiting the results.

If there are any issues relating to Hulkenberg and Still remains too unwell to drive, then Mercedes reserve Stoffel Vandoorne is already on site in Germany if required. Mick Schumacher also has a Super License and is in the paddock, having been set to make his FP1 debut on Friday for Alfa Romeo.