Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, Oct 9, with Will Power

Michael Levitt/Motorsport Images

The Week In IndyCar, Oct 9, with Will Power

Podcasts

The Week In IndyCar, Oct 9, with Will Power

By 2 hours ago

By |

Following his win at the second Harvest Grand Prix race in the No. 12 Team Penske Verizon Chevy, Will Power returns to The Week In IndyCar show to answer a variety of fun and insightful questions submitted by fans via social media.

A sampling of the items posed this week:

  • “Out of all your Penske teammates in the last decade and a bit, who would you say has been the toughest to beat?”
  • “How did you feel when iRacing muted you on the All Teams chat? You were so funny to listen to…”
  • “Would you rather be chasing someone down in closing laps for the win, or managing a healthy lead like you did on Saturday? What’s the hardest part from a driver perspective about leading so much of a race?”
  • “You can pick one piece of music for Colton Herta to play on the drums. What piece is going to tell you whether he’s any good or a poser?”

, IndyCar, Podcasts

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home