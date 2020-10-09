Mercedes gets second positive, isolates four further team members

Mercedes has replaced a total of six team members for this weekend’s Eifel Grand Prix after a second tested positive for COVID-19 at the Nurburgring.

The constructors’ champions announced a positive case on Thursday, and as a result opted to re-test the entire team to ensure there was no outbreak. From those tests, one further positive was recorded and one came back inconclusive so is being re-tested, with the rest of the team negative.

In line with the FIA and Formula 1 protocols, four of those who have tested negative have been removed from team operation for the rest of the weekend as they were in close contact with a positive case, so a total of six replacement personnel have been brought in from the United Kingdom to fill the roles.

While Mercedes has opted to communicate its testing results due to the positive cases, teams are not obliged to do so. The official figures from Formula 1 will be published later on Friday, covering the previous seven days.