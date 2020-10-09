Allmendinger returns to MSR for Rolex 24

Indy, NASCAR and sports car veteran AJ Allmendinger will return to Meyer Shank Racing when it rejoins the IMSA prototype ranks next January. The team announced Friday that the 38-year-old Californian, who co-drove MSR’s winning entry at the 2012 Rolex 24 At Daytona, will rejoin the operation for the competition debut of its No. 60 Acura ARX-05 DPi in the 2021 edition of the 24-hour classic. The outing will mark Allmendinger’s 15th Rolex 24 with MSR.

“More than anything, I am so pumped for Mike (Shank) and the team to become a factory Acura DPi team,” said Allmendinger. “No one deserves this more than Mike Shank. His hard work and dedication is paying off and I am happy to be a small part of that.”

First joining MSR for the 2006 Rolex 24 Hours At Daytona with the team’s Daytona Prototype, Allmendinger was a key factor in scoring MSR’s first Rolex 24 podium finish that year (second), and six years later shared the team’s first victory with co-drivers Ozz Negri, John Pew and the late Justin Wilson.

“I can’t wait to get back to prototype racing,” said Allmendinger. “The DPi machines are very quick and look so fun to drive. I am sure it will take me a few laps to get used to the speed and downforce, but I’ll be surrounded by a great team and I know that I will get up to speed fairly quick. I can’t thank Mike, MSR and Honda HPD for allowing me to drive for them. Time to get another Rolex!”

The team said its announcements for the rest of its driver line-up will released in the coming weeks.