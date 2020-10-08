Photos: VSCCA Fall Finale at Lime Rock

Vintage Motorsport contributor and photographer Bill Stoler was on location at Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, Connecticut last Friday and Saturday, covering the VSCCA Fall Finale event, which wraps up the VSCCA racing season as the beautiful fall colors settle in around this iconic racetrack.

Unlike Friday’s wet conditions, Saturday’s racing took place under clear skies, an uplifting way to throw the checker on a most unusual VSCCA racing season.

View all the images at VintageMotorsport.com.