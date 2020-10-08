Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Photos: VSCCA Fall Finale at Lime Rock

Bill Stoler/Vintage Motorsport

Photos: VSCCA Fall Finale at Lime Rock

Vintage Motorsport / Historic

Photos: VSCCA Fall Finale at Lime Rock

By 3 hours ago

By |

Vintage Motorsport contributor and photographer Bill Stoler was on location at Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, Connecticut last Friday and Saturday, covering the VSCCA Fall Finale event, which wraps up the VSCCA racing season as the beautiful fall colors settle in around this iconic racetrack.

Unlike Friday’s wet conditions, Saturday’s racing took place under clear skies, an uplifting way to throw the checker on a most unusual VSCCA racing season.

View all the images at VintageMotorsport.com.

, Vintage Motorsport / Historic, vintagemotorsport.com

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home