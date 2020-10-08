NASCAR podcast: Tim Fedewa

Tim Fedewa gets to see how unique the NASCAR season is every week with his view over the racetrack as a spotter for Stewart-Haas Racing drivers Chase Briscoe and Kevin Harvick. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Fedewa has face-to-face interaction with his team as he does not go to the racetrack, nor is he allowed inside the garage area. In this week’s episode, he discusses that lonely feeling, plus:

Spotting in unfamiliar places at the track

What goes into picking his normal spotting position

Being a part of Chase Briscoe’s great season; keeping Briscoe focused

Being in awe of Kevin Harvick

How Fedewa has seen Harvick change as a fellow competitor and now teammate

If he had any reservations working with Harvick (who has been tough on teams)

What goes into a spotter/driver relationship

What makes a good spotter

Drivers who have impressed Fedewa from the spotter’s stand

The hardest part of the job

Why Fedewa stuck with spotting as a second career

A Jimmy John’s sandwich, the Indianapolis pagoda, and losing his hard card