NASCAR podcast: Tim Fedewa

Tim Fedewa gets to see how unique the NASCAR season is every week with his view over the racetrack as a spotter for Stewart-Haas Racing drivers Chase Briscoe and Kevin Harvick. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Fedewa has face-to-face interaction with his team as he does not go to the racetrack, nor is he allowed inside the garage area. In this week’s episode, he discusses that lonely feeling, plus:
Spotting in unfamiliar places at the track
What goes into picking his normal spotting position
Being a part of Chase Briscoe’s great season; keeping Briscoe focused
Being in awe of Kevin Harvick
How Fedewa has seen Harvick change as a fellow competitor and now teammate
If he had any reservations working with Harvick (who has been tough on teams)
What goes into a spotter/driver relationship
What makes a good spotter
Drivers who have impressed Fedewa from the spotter’s stand
The hardest part of the job
Why Fedewa stuck with spotting as a second career
A Jimmy John’s sandwich, the Indianapolis pagoda, and losing his hard card
