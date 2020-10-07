United Autosports plans two-car IMSA LMP3 program

The UK-based united Autosports team has filed a pair of entries for IMSA’s new WeatherTech SportsCar Championship LMP3 class when the category debuts in January at the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

Owned by Zak Brown and Richard Dean, the United Autosports team, which won the LMP2 class at last month’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, intends to field a pair of new Ligier JS P320 LMP3s. Provided the entries are accepted by the series, Brown plans on being in Florida to help IMSA launch its new entry-level prototype class in the legendary 24-hour endurance race.

“We are really excited to hopefully go racing at Daytona once again,” he said. “Adding the LMP3 class into the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is a great idea, and I’m not surprised that there has been so much interest in the category so far. I love Daytona and I love 24-hour races, so this makes perfect sense for us as a team.”

United Autosports is among the most successful LMP2 and LMP3 entrants in Europe, which should ease IMSA’s decision when it chooses 10-12 cars for the category’s maiden WeatherTech Championship contest.

“Adding the LMP3 class into the Daytona 24 Hours and the six race WeatherTech season as a whole is a fantastic idea, congratulations to everyone at IMSA,” Dean said. “It further raises the profile of LMP3 and allows the teams to really push the limits with these cars over a 24-hour period. We are still waiting for some regulation confirmation from the organizers with regards to driver grading line ups, but we are excited at the prospect of returning to Daytona again and we can’t wait to display our LMP3 team over in the USA.”