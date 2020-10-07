Runoffs Day 2 qualifying report

Hankook named B-Spec tire for 2021

During Wednesday’s Town Hall Club Racing Board meeting conducted at Road America, the B-Spec community learned that the Hankook Z214 will be the official spec dry tire for all B-Spec cars, beginning June 1, 2021. With the introduction came the announcement of a significant contingency program to reward top finishers.

Each car in the class will run on a 205/50-15 sized tire during dry races. Wet tires remain open but require a 200 treadwear rating.

During Majors and Hoosier Super Tour races, drivers can earn two tires for a race win, up to one tire for a runner-up, and as much as $50 in credit for a third-place finish, dependent upon the number of starters in the race.

As for next year’s Runoffs at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, if more than 10 B-Spec drivers attend the Runoffs, Hankook will pay out eight tires for a win, six for a silver medal, four tires for bronze, a pair of tires for fourth through sixth place, and one tire for every remaining finisher up to 18th place. Additionally, Hankook will provide full event support at the Runoffs, with technical support at select other events during the 2021 season.

Wednesday qualifying leaders

Below are provisional qualifying leaders from the second of three qualifying days for the 57th SCCA National Championship Runoffs across the 26 different classes with driver name, hometown, SCCA region, car and fastest lap time. A full rundown of qualifying results can be found here.

American Sedan: Gregory Eaton; Woodbridge, VA; Washington DC Region; Ford Mustang; 2:27.045

B-Spec: Tony Roma; Beverly Hills, MI; Detroit Region; Chevrolet Sonic; 2:52.503

E Production: Jesse Prather; Topeka, KS; Kansas Region; BMW Z3; 2:28.02

F Production: Ethan Shippert; Petaluma, CA; Cal Club; Lotus Super Seven; 2:32.731

H Production: Steve Sargis; Frankfort, IL; Blackhawk Valley Region; Triumph Spitfire; 2:40.177

Formula 500: James Weida; West Lafayette, IN; Indianapolis Region; Scorpion S1 Rotax; 2:21.050

Formula Atlantic: Spencer Brockman; Westport, CT; New England Region; Swift 014a Mazda; 2:04.274

Formula Continental: Robert Allaer; Grosse Pte. Woods, MI; Cent. Florida Region; Van Diemen RF02; 2:12.644

Formula Enterprises 2: Scott Rettich; Columbus, OH; Ohio Valley Region; FE2/Mazda; 2:13.534

Formula F: Simon Sikes; Martinez, GA; Atlanta Region; Mygale SJ12 Honda; 2:24.134

Formula Vee: Hunter Phelps-Barron; Garland, TX; Texas Region; Mysterian M4; 2:43.994

Formula X: Jacob Loomis; Southlake, TX; Texas Region; Star Formula Mazda; 2:16.968

GT-1: Ernie Francis Jr.; Southwest Ranches, FL; Florida Region; Ford Mustang; 2:03.382

GT-2: Andrew Aquilante; Chester Springs, PA; Philadelphia Region; Chevrolet Corvette; 2:12.298

GT-3: Jeff Dernehl; Roswell, GA; Atlanta Region; Mazda RX-7; 2:23.120

GT-Lite: Chris Bovis; Overland Park, KS; Chicago Region; Honda CRX; 2:32.185

Prototype 1: Jean-Luc Liverato; Woodstock, GA; Atlanta Region; Elan DP02; 2:01.498

Prototype 2: Robert Iversen; Gulf Breeze, FL; Gulf Coast Region; Ligier JS 49; 2:08.514

Spec Miata: Preston Pardus; New Smyrna Beach, FL; Central Florida Region; Mazda Miata; 2:42.965

Spec Racer Ford 3: Brian Schofield; Lakeland, FL; Central Florida Region; SRF3; 2:30.952

Super Touring Lite: Joe Moser; Wilmette, IL; Detroit Region; Honda CRX Si; 2:32.024

Super Touring Under: David Fiorelli; Coppell, TX; Texas Region; Subaru BRZ; 2:27.883

Touring 1: Andrew Aquilante; Chester Springs, PA; Philadelphia Region; Ford Mustang; 2:17.760

Touring 2: Alan Kossof; Prospect Hts., IL; Chicago Region; Porsche 996; 2:24.195

Touring 3: Marshall Mast; Denver, PA; Philadelphia Region; Ford Mustang EcoBoost; 2:30.921

Touring 4: John Heinricy; Clarkston, MI; Detroit Region; Toyota 86; 2:37.617

Tune in 8 a.m. Central Thursday for Tire Rack Pole Day

Audio-only coverage of Runoffs qualifying continues Thursday morning from Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Commentary Thursday will be provided by the Super Tour Radio presented by Hoosier Racing Tire broadcast team with Mike Wolfe, Bob Steele, Andy Delay, Brian Donati and Gregg Ginsberg providing coverage of Tire Rack Pole Day. Audio commentary can be heard trackside and on 87.7 FM for those lucky enough to be on site at Road America. For those elsewhere, follow Runoffs qualifying at SCCA.com or the Performance Motorsport Network.