Racing on TV, October 7-11

ABOVE: Formula 1 returns to the Nurburgring for the first time since 2013.



A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

MotorTrendOnDemand.com

MotorTrend Channel airs WIDE WORLD OF SPEED each Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET features highlights from DTM, BTCC, Supercars, Porsche SuperCup and more

SRO-america.com

Free, live, online video coverage of Runoffs races, presented by Mazda, and hosted by Bob Varsha, will occur Friday, Oct. 9 through Sunday, Oct. 11 at SCCA.com. Click here for the full Runoffs schedule.

Live streaming of the Ferrari Challenge can be accessed here.

Trans Am media app (click here for download info)

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Wednesday, October 7

Mid-Ohio 6:00-8:00pm

(D) Indianapolis 7:00-8:00pm

(D)

Friday, October 9

Nurburgring

practice 1 4:55-6:30am Nurburgring

practice 2 8:55-10:30am

Saturday, October 10

Nurburgring

practice 3 5:55-7:00am Nurburgring

qualifying 8:55-10:00am Charlotte

qualifying 1:55-240pm Indianapolis 1 3:00-4:00pm Charlotte 3:30-6:00pm Pala 4:00-5:00p Pala 5:00-6:00pm

7:00-8:00pm Pala 6:00-7:00pm Charlotte 8:00-11:00pm

Sunday, October 11

Nurburgring

Eifel GP 8:00-10:00am Indianapolis 2 11:00am-12:00pm

3:00-4:00pm Indianapolis 12:00-1:00pm

(D) Spain 1:00-3:00pm

(D) Charlotte 2:30-6:00pm Indy Sprint 5:30-6:30pm

(D) Indy SprintX 6:30-8:00pm

(D) Zolder 9:00-11:00pm

(SDD) Spain 11:00pm-1:00am

(SDD)



Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;

