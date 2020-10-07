Racing on TV, October 7-11

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

ABOVE: Formula 1 returns to the Nurburgring for the first time since 2013.

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Wednesday, October 7

Mid-Ohio 6:00-8:00pm
(D)

Indianapolis 7:00-8:00pm
(D)

Friday, October 9

Nurburgring
practice 1		 4:55-6:30am

Nurburgring
practice 2		 8:55-10:30am

Saturday, October 10

Nurburgring
practice 3		 5:55-7:00am

Nurburgring
qualifying		 8:55-10:00am

Charlotte
qualifying		 1:55-240pm

Indianapolis 1 3:00-4:00pm

Charlotte 3:30-6:00pm

Pala 4:00-5:00p

Pala 5:00-6:00pm
7:00-8:00pm

Pala 6:00-7:00pm

Charlotte 8:00-11:00pm

Sunday, October 11

Nurburgring
Eifel GP		 8:00-10:00am

Indianapolis 2 11:00am-12:00pm
3:00-4:00pm

Indianapolis 12:00-1:00pm
(D)

Spain 1:00-3:00pm
(D)

Charlotte 2:30-6:00pm

Indy Sprint 5:30-6:30pm
(D)

Indy SprintX 6:30-8:00pm
(D)

Zolder 9:00-11:00pm
(SDD)

Spain 11:00pm-1:00am
(SDD)


Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;

