Racing on TV, October 7-11

ABOVE: Formula 1 returns to the Nurburgring for the first time since 2013.
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- MotorTrendOnDemand.com
- MotorTrend Channel airs WIDE WORLD OF SPEED each Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET features highlights from DTM, BTCC, Supercars, Porsche SuperCup and more
- SRO-america.com
- Free, live, online video coverage of Runoffs races, presented by Mazda, and hosted by Bob Varsha, will occur Friday, Oct. 9 through Sunday, Oct. 11 at SCCA.com. Click here for the full Runoffs schedule.
- Live streaming of the Ferrari Challenge can be accessed here.
- Trans Am media app (click here for download info)
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Wednesday, October 7
|Mid-Ohio
|6:00-8:00pm
(D)
|
|Indianapolis
|7:00-8:00pm
(D)
|
Friday, October 9
|Nurburgring
practice 1
|4:55-6:30am
|
|Nurburgring
practice 2
|8:55-10:30am
|
Saturday, October 10
|Nurburgring
practice 3
|5:55-7:00am
|
|Nurburgring
qualifying
|8:55-10:00am
|
|Charlotte
qualifying
|1:55-240pm
|
|Indianapolis 1
|3:00-4:00pm
|
|Charlotte
|3:30-6:00pm
|
|Pala
|4:00-5:00p
|
|Pala
|5:00-6:00pm
7:00-8:00pm
|
|Pala
|6:00-7:00pm
|
|Charlotte
|8:00-11:00pm
|
Sunday, October 11
|Nurburgring
Eifel GP
|8:00-10:00am
|
|Indianapolis 2
|11:00am-12:00pm
3:00-4:00pm
|
|Indianapolis
|12:00-1:00pm
(D)
|
|Spain
|1:00-3:00pm
(D)
|
|Charlotte
|2:30-6:00pm
|
|Indy Sprint
|5:30-6:30pm
(D)
|
|Indy SprintX
|6:30-8:00pm
(D)
|
|Zolder
|9:00-11:00pm
(SDD)
|
|Spain
|11:00pm-1:00am
(SDD)
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat;
Comments