Hamlin, Elliott start up front on the Roval

Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott are on the front row for Sunday’s Cup Series elimination race at the Charlotte road course. Hamlin is on the pole for the second straight week. Elliott, the defending Roval race winner, joins him on the front row.

Brad Keselowski starts third, and Kevin Harvick starts fourth. Alex Bowman starts fifth.

Austin Dillon starts sixth, Martin Truex Jr. seventh, Joey Logano eighth, Kyle Busch ninth, and Kurt Busch 10th. The lowest playoff drivers are Clint Bowyer starting 11th and Aric Almirola starting 12th.

The NASCAR Cup Series playoff grid will be cut from 12 drivers down to eight after the Bank of America 400.

Further back in the field is Matt DiBenedetto starting 20th, Matt Kenseth starting 23rd, and Ryan Blaney, the inaugural Roval winner, starting 25th. Jimmie Johnson starts 30th, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. starts last, 38th.

STARTING LINE-UP