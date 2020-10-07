Deegan to make NASCAR Truck debut at Kansas

Hailie Deegan will make her NASCAR national series debut next weekend at Kansas Speedway in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

Deegan will compete with DGR-Crosley in the No. 17 Ford and be a teammate to the team’s full-time driver Tanner Gray in the No. 15 Ford.

“Honestly, I wasn’t even planning on running trucks this year, but in order for me to qualify for the races I want to run in the future, I have to run this race,” said Deegan in a video posted on her Twitter account. “So, it’s definitely going to be hard; it’s going to be challenging. I think our goal is just to finish the race.”

Deegan is a full-time competitor for DGR in the ARCA Menards Series, where she is third in the point standings with 16 top-10 finishes. Kansas is the site of the season finale for ARCA on Oct. 16. Deegan earned three wins in what was the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West in 2018-19.

Deegan’s NASCAR debut on Oct. 17 can be seen on Fox Sports 1 (at 4 p.m. ET) or through the radio broadcast on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.