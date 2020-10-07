Deegan to make NASCAR Truck debut at Kansas

Hailie Deegan will make her NASCAR national series debut next weekend at Kansas Speedway in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.
Deegan will compete with DGR-Crosley in the No. 17 Ford and be a teammate to the team’s full-time driver Tanner Gray in the No. 15 Ford.
“Honestly, I wasn’t even planning on running trucks this year, but in order for me to qualify for the races I want to run in the future, I have to run this race,” said Deegan in a video posted on her Twitter account. “So, it’s definitely going to be hard; it’s going to be challenging. I think our goal is just to finish the race.”
Deegan is a full-time competitor for DGR in the ARCA Menards Series, where she is third in the point standings with 16 top-10 finishes. Kansas is the site of the season finale for ARCA on Oct. 16. Deegan earned three wins in what was the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West in 2018-19.
Deegan’s NASCAR debut on Oct. 17 can be seen on Fox Sports 1 (at 4 p.m. ET) or through the radio broadcast on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
It’s gonna be a big step for me. First time in the truck will be taking the green flag with no practice. Goal is to just finish the race! Can’t thank everyone enough for the support🙌 @FordPerformance @Ford pic.twitter.com/6K7BHwb6I1
— Hailie Deegan (@HailieDeegan) October 7, 2020
