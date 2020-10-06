Day 1 qualifying leaders at SCCA Runoffs

There’s lots to be learned when you dig into the SCCA National Championship Runoffs list of competitors a little. Of the nearly 600 entries, perhaps it’s no surprise the best represented SCCA Regions are those closest to Wisconsin’s Kettle Moraine area. Chicago Region leads the way with 55 entries, followed by Milwaukee Region with 53. Beyond that, the Runoffs is truly a national event. Looking North? Land O’Lakes members comprise 25 entries. Head west, San Francisco Region brought 29. The New England Region is representing with 23 entries, while Houston and Texas Regions duked it out in the south with 25 and 26 entries, respectively.

As for individuals, the Runoffs entry list is always a study of experience versus the first timers. At Road America this week, the entry list contains 104 Runoffs rookies making their first start at the National Championship event. On the other end of the spectrum is Mark Weber, making his 61st career Runoffs start this week.

“I just enjoy this event,” Weber said. “Not only the racing … but the whole atmosphere. This year, especially, the racetrack has been my sanctuary where I can go and not hear about politics or COVID, and do the thing I love the best which is go racing.”

Weber, running in F Production this year, has been to the Runoffs for 39 consecutive years – many times running two or even three classes during the week. In all, there are 19 drivers on the Road America entry list that are making at least their 30th Runoffs start.

While Weber tops the career mark, Michael Pettiford’s two entries this year in Touring 1 and Touring 3 puts him second with 49. Both of those drivers, however, fall short of Richard Colburn’s consecutive years mark. This year will mark Colburn’s 40th consecutive year.

It’s everyone — from rookies to veterans, and those from all areas of the country — that makes this event what it is. Thanks for being here, and good luck to all drivers at the 2020 SCCA Runoffs.

Free, live, online video coverage of Runoffs races, presented by Mazda, will occur Friday, Oct. 9 through Sunday, Oct. 11 at SCCA.com. Bob Varsha will be joined by returning Runoffs broadcasters Ryan Myrehn, Tom O’Gorman and Larry MacLeod while Heyward Wagner again provides coverage from pit lane. For the twelfth year in a row, video coverage will be handled by Apex Broadcast.

Provisional qualifying leaders across the 26 different classes with driver name, hometown, SCCA region, car and fastest lap time. A full rundown of qualifying results can be found here.

American Sedan: Gregory Eaton; Woodbridge, VA; Washington DC Region; Ford Mustang; 2:27.045

B-Spec: David Daughtery; Rock Hill, SC; Central Carolinas Region; Mini Cooper; 2:52.779

E Production: Jesse Prather; Topeka, KS; Kansas Region; BMW Z3; 2:28.02

F Production: Ethan Shippert; Petaluma, CA; Cal Club; Lotus Super Seven; 2:32.796

H Production: Daniel Meller; Milwaukee, WI; Milwaukee Region; Nissan 210; 2:40.440

Formula 500: Calvin Stewart; Novi, MI; Detroit Region; Novakar Blade F600 Suzuki; 2:21.68

Formula Atlantic: Flinn Lazier; Vail, CO; Colorado Region; Swift 014a; 2:05.380

Formula Continental: Robert Armington; Stateline, NV; San Francisco Region; Van Diemen RF00; 2:14.147

Formula Enterprises 2: Charles Russell Turner; Montpelier, VA; Wash. DC Region; FE2/Mazda; 2:14.738

Formula F: Jeffrey Bartz; Plymouth, WI; Milwaukee Region; Van Diemen RF00 Honda; 2:24.676

Formula Vee: Andrew Whitston; Neenah, WI; Milwaukee Region; Protoform P2; 2:44.927

Formula X: Jacob Loomis; Southlake, TX; Texas Region; Star Formula Mazda; 2:17.433

GT-1: Ernie Francis Jr.; Southwest Ranches, FL; Florida Region; Ford Mustang; 2:04.382

GT-2: Andrew Aquilante; Chester Springs, PA; Philadelphia Region; Chevrolet Corvette; 2:13.172

GT-3: Jeff Dernehl; Roswell, GA; Atlanta Region; Mazda RX-7; 2:23.83

GT-Lite: Chris Bovis; Overland Park, KS; Chicago Region; Honda CRX; 2:33.377

Prototype 1: Jean-Luc Liverato; Woodstock, GA; Atlanta Region; Elan DP02; 2:02.437

Prototype 2: Robert Iversen; Gulf Breeze, FL; Gulf Coast Region; Ligier JS 49; 2:08.904

Spec Miata: Chris Haldeman; McKinney, TX; Texas Region; Mazda Miata ; 2:43.064

Spec Racer Ford 3: Franklin Futrelle; Evans, GA; Atlanta Region; SRF3; 2:31.291

Super Touring Lite: Joe Moser; Wilmette, IL; Detroit Region; Honda CRX Si; 2:32.024

Super Touring Under: David Fiorelli; Coppell, TX; Texas Region; Subaru BRZ; 2:28.687

Touring 1: Andrew Aquilante; Chester Springs, PA; Philadelphia Region; Ford Mustang; 2:17.98

Touring 2: Alan Kossof; Prospect Hts., IL; Chicago Region; Porsche 996; 2:24.693

Touring 3: Marshall Mast; Denver, PA; Philadelphia Region; Ford Mustang EcoBoost; 2:30.96

Touring 4: John Heinricy; Clarkston, MI; Detroit Region; Toyota 86; 2:39.113