Bowman to take over the No. 48 in 2021

Alex Bowman will move into the No. 48 Chevrolet at Hendrick Motorsports next season.

The car will continue to have a full season sponsorship from Ally. Bowman will remain paired with crew chief Greg Ives.

“We have tremendous faith in this team,” said Rick Hendrick. “Every season, Alex gets better. Not only do we see it in the statistics, but his confidence and leadership have truly blossomed. Today he’s a proven winner and playoff contender, and his best years are ahead. Greg has won championships and races, and he brings the No. 48 pedigree that’s invaluable. When you add in the amazing enthusiasm and support from Ally, it’s quite a combination. Their partnership makes it all possible, and we look forward to celebrating many successes together in the future.”

Bowman slots in for seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, who is retiring after 19 full seasons. He first ran for Hendrick in 2016 as the fill-in driver for Dale Earnhardt Jr., and then took over Earnhardt’s ride upon his retirement in 2017. In three full seasons with the organization, Bowman has made the playoffs and won two races.

“I’ve worked my entire life to be in a situation like this,” Bowman said. “The opportunity to drive a legendary car like the ‘48’ with incredible support from Ally, it truly can’t get any better. I’m excited to build on my relationship with Greg, who is a championship-caliber crew chief and knows first-hand what the No. 48 is all about. The pieces are in place, and I’m grateful to Mr. Hendrick and everyone at Hendrick Motorsports and Ally. We’re ready to do it right.

“I can’t put my respect for Jimmie into words. To me, the No. 48 team’s legacy is about winning, but also how you go about your business. It’s leadership, confidence, work ethic, being a professional and holding yourself to a higher standard. No one will ever be Jimmie, and he’s given us a championship blueprint to follow.”

Hendrick will announce plans for the No. 88 team at a later date.

I’ve had 19 mind blowing seasons in the 48, now it’s your turn @alexbowman88. I know I’m leaving her in great hands brother. #DoItRight pic.twitter.com/Rv4YFWbJhT — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) October 6, 2020

“Alex is absolutely the right driver to carry on the legacy of the No. 48 – and he deserves a sponsor as committed as he is,” said Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and public relations officer for Ally. “He’s young, hungry to win and ready to give it all he has. We’re eager to make the most of his energy and dedication to build more momentum for racing, find new ways to disrupt the sport and help broaden NASCAR’s reach even further.”