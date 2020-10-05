Trans Am West October Sonoma round now a doubleheader

The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli West Coast Championship expanded its 2020 season, adding an additional 75-mile race to the Sonoma Raceway event slated for October 9-11.

The new doubleheader race weekend will feature cars from all five classes, Trans Am, TA2 Powered by AEM, XtremeGT, SuperGT and GT and marks the return to action for the Trans Am West Coast Championship, which staged its most recent event at the same track back in August.

That race saw Greg Pickett win overall in the No. 6 Pickett Racing Ford Mustang, finishing ahead of XGT-class winner and second overall Simon Gregg. The dominant victory marked Pickett’s fifth Trans Am win at Sonoma since 1978.

Pickett leads the championship campaign in the TA class with Gregg (XGT), Matthew Butson (TA2), Carl Rydquist (SGT) and Joe Bogetich (GT) topping the standings in their respective classes in the West Coast series.

Following the double header at Sonoma, the West Coast Championship will host its final two events with the national Trans Am Series, starting with Circuit of The Americas, November 6-8, and ending the season with a doubleheader at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, December 4-6.

Adding the additional race to Sonoma will condense the timetable for the weekend with testing, practice and qualifying all on Friday (Oct. 9); the first combined-class 75-mile race on Saturday at 1:35 p.m. PDT; and the weekend wrapping up on Sunday with a 75-mile finale, going green at 12:45 p.m. PDT.