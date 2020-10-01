St Pete to admit up to 20,000 fans

The October 23-25 Firestone Grand Prix at St. Petersburg season finale will be run with fans. Originally scheduled as the season opener, the postponed event will host as many as 20,000 socially-distanced NTT IndyCar devotees.

“My thanks to Green Savoree Racing Promotions and IndyCar for their flexibility and resilience during this challenging time. I know that everyone is excited to get back on the track in St. Pete,” said St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman. “I can’t wait for October 23rd. I know everyone will embrace this race the ‘St. Pete Way,’ adhering to the COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Let’s have some great racing in the Sunshine City.”

GSRP offered additional information for attendees:

“Competitors, spectators and all associated with the event will be subject to a health screening and temperature check before entry is permitted. All attendees will be required to wear masks or facial coverings at all times unless when eating or drinking with the ‘No Mask, No Entry’ plan. Those who don’t have one will be issued a mask at the entry gates. To promote social distancing, the paddock and pit lane will be closed to spectators. The CDC’s recommended guideline of at least six feet of social distancing should be maintained while on site. Hand sanitizer and hand washing stations will be pervasive across the venue.

“Previously purchased tickets to the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, which were not already deferred, will be valid for gate entry on the corresponding days of the postponed event. Ticket purchasers on file will receive more information via email, and in some cases, reserved grandstand seating may need to be reassigned to allow for social distancing. Additional answers to common questions can be found at gpstpete.com/covid19faq. A very limited number of tickets will be released for sale in the coming days at gpstpete.com.”