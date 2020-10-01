Perez still waiting on teams to finalize future plans

Sergio Perez says he close to settling his future plans after leaving Racing Point but adds that teams aren’t in a hurry to finalize driver line-ups.

The Mexican is out of contract at the end of the season after Racing Point opted to replace him with Sebastian Vettel when it is rebranded as Aston Martin Racing next year. Following another impressive drive to fourth in Russia, Perez admits there has been progress regarding his next move — with both Haas and Alfa Romeo seen as possible destinations — but he isn’t sure how quickly teams want to commit to a decision.

“Who knows really, nothing is signed yet,” Perez told Sky Sports. “There has been some progress so we’ll see in the coming weeks. As I said before, I think at this stage, no one is in any hurry, not the teams, not myself. So let’s wait still — a long way to go but the most important thing is we maximize our performance.”

What was all the more impressive about Perez’s drive in Russia is that he was not running an updated car, as Racing Point only had one set of upgrades and gave them to Lance Stroll, who is ahead in the drivers’ championship. Given the pace he showed, Perez believes he could be a threat for top-three finishes in future races when he gets the update himself.

“I think we did a good step. The team is working hard to try to get (the upgrades) on my car for the Nurburgring, so hopefully. When you see this is the maximum we could do, we finished 30 seconds from (Valtteri) Bottas, if we are able to find half a second then we can be in the mix for the podium.

“(Nurburgring) is a track I like. I have to make sure I go to Nordschleife as well. It’s a place I like, I think it’s going to be cold, rainy, snowy — I don’t know what to expect but I will make sure I’ll bring my jacket.”